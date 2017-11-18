Fay Massengill Berry

Fay was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City.

She was a daughter of the late Fleenor Massengill and Alma Wilson Massengill Hilton.

Fay was a Licensed Practical Nurse, retiring from the Johnson City Memorial Hospital following several years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 husbands, Henry Clayton Brown, Clarence Black, and Raymond Allen Berry, her sister, Blanche Massengill.

Fay is survived by two sons, Gary Zan Brown, Bristol, and Terry Lee Brown, Kingsport; four grandchildren, Gary Zan Brown, Jr., Amanda Shane Brown, Russell Brown, and Branson Quinton Brown; four great-grandchildren.

The graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at 1:00 P.M., in Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Rev. Bryant Collins, officiating. The family will meet at the funeral home by 12:30 P.M. Tuesday to proceed to the cemetery, however, friends are to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 P.M.

