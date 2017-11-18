Carlos Martinez “Charlie” Garcia

A native of Corpus Christi, Texas, he had lived in Tennessee since 1996. He lived most of his life in San Diego before going to Colorado and Florida. He was an Account Executive with Cumulus Media. Charlie was the voice of the Johnson City Cardinals. He also had worked at Chapparal, Kmart, Sears, Circuit City and WQUT. He had attended several churches in the area. He was preceded in death by his father: Simon Garcia.

Survivors include his wife: Linda Stephens Garcia. Two Children: Aaron Garcia & wife Bethany, Erwin, Tn. and Ashley Arroyo, Elizabethton. Two Step-Children: Sgt USMC Cody Orr & Wife Alyssa, Hubert, North Carolina and SSgt USMC Logan Orr & Wife Cpl USMC Eryn Orr, Jacksonville, North Carolina. One Grandson: Noland Brockway, His Mother: Irene Martinez Garcia Corpus Christi, Texas. Four Brothers: Alex, George, Louis and Simon Garcia, Jr., Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Paul Overbay officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Scott Morton, Wayne Kelly, Kenny Hawkins, J.R. Moore, staff & players of the Johnson City Cardinals, employees of Jiggy Ray’s, members of the Johnson City County Club Bar & Grill and to everyone that knew him and touched his life & his family. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to everyone involved in Rockin the Doc, friends at 50/FIFTY Sports Bar, the staff of Select Specialty Hospital, the staff of Quillen Rehab Hospital and staff and players of the Johnson City Cardinals. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Garcia family