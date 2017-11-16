JONESBOROUGH- Samuel Harrison Carder, age 73, of the Sulphur Springs Community, went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 14, 2017. Sam was born in 1944 to Benjamin Houston and Gladys Anita Carder.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ben; and son-in-law, Chuck Poore.

Left to mourn Sam’s loss are his wife, Bobbie Orr Carder; three children, Anita Poore, Samantha Carder-Lancaster (Craig), and Benjamin Houston (Niki) Carder; seven grandchildren, Keller, Lucy, and Carder Poore, Houston and Dailey Carder, and Maxwell and William Lancaster. Sam has two sisters, Elizabeth Ramsey and Carolyn (Earl) Maden; two brothers, Mack and Dan. Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law include Sue Hobbs, Bernie and Thelma Benkey, Betty and Emmet White, Shirleen and Rick Edens, Bonnie and Fred Cox, and James (Bud) and Delores Orr. He has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Very special relatives are Uncle Coolidge and Aunt Edna Johnson and Donald and Linda Hall.

Sam was a life-long member of the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church. He was especially involved with the United Methodist Men, Harvest Festival, and Camp Meeting. Sam had never missed a camp meeting until 2017; thus he was elated when Bishop Richard Looney, Pastor Joe and Tori Barber, and Rev. Michael Vaughn visited him.

The love of golf, fishing, farming, vacationing, sports, and praising God filled his every desire. Sam’s quiet, yet teasing personality resulted in him having many, many friends. Sam lived his life as a great example for his children, grandchildren, and those whom he came in contact with. For years, Sam worked with the Sulphur Springs Little League football teams; whereas, he touched the lives of many youngsters. Thanks Sam for the wonderful memories, the sacrifices you made, the lessons you taught, the virtues you instilled, and the leadership you provided. He enjoyed life to the fullest until being stricken with Parkinson’s Disease. He was then reminded of the lesson he taught his children and that was to do your best every day, to never give up, and to finish strong! Sam did just that.

The family does appreciate the loving care provided to Sam by two angels, Angela Buchanan and Joan Estepp, and the Mountain States hospice staff.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 17, 2017 in the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Community Ministries Center. Receiving of friends will be 4:30 – 7:00 with the memorial service following at 7:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), Parkinson Plaza, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305-1425 or The Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1432 Gray-Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

