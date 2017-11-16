Mrs. Ethel M (Street) Jones

Mrs. Jones was born in Unicoi, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late William Glenn and Destie Lee Street. Ethel was proceeded in death by her husband, Joseph "Joe" Jones and daughter Janet Robertson. Survivors include daughters Joyce Bourenane of Austin, Texas and Judy Harris of Virginia Beach, Virginia, 5 grandchildren, and 8 grandchildren.

She was a member of Telford United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 pm Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Reverend Ken Litton officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 am Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Reverend Michael Vaughn officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Farouk Bourenane, Bruce Robertson, and Keith Morin.

Memorial donations may be made to Telford United Methodist Church or St. Jude's Research Center, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

