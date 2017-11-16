Mrs. Ethel C. Lewis

Mrs. Lewis was born in Hamblin County, Tennessee and daughter of the late Thomas Clark and Bertha Ward Burton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Alvin Lewis; daughter, Sharon Lewis Drain; grandson, Jeff Drain; brother, Eugene Burton; sister, Ruth McGrady; brother, Ralph Burton; infant sister, Nellie Burton; half-sister, Mae Roberts; half-brothers, O.E. Burton and Dana Burton, and several aunts and uncles.

Before marriage Ethel lived in Kingsport, Tennessee. Ethel attended Sullivan High School where she played basketball and was voted Most Studious. She was Salutatorian of her 1945 Senior class. After graduation she worked at Tennessee Eastman where she met her husband of 50 years, Alvin, who she affectionately called “Sugar.” In 1949 Ethel and Alvin moved to the Fairview Community of Washington County, Tennessee, where they joined Fairview United Methodist Church in 1950. Ethel sang in the church choir, was on the Worship Committee, taught the Primary Sunday School Class for approximately 25 years and was Communion Steward for many years. Ethel enjoyed cooking, reading, playing dominoes, working jigsaw puzzles, sewing and quilting. More than anything else Ethel dearly loved her church and family.

Survivors include her son, Mike Lewis (Brenda); daughter Kathy Shelton (Mark); son, Steve Lewis (Konnie); grandchildren, Tenna Drain (Joe Williams), Rollie Lewis, Chelsea Lewis (Dave Shankle), Sarah Lewis (Melissa), Leigh-Anne Wilson, Jessica Shelton (Phillip Patrick). Matthew Lewis, and Kary Gentry (Sasha); great-grandchildren, Sam Drain and Seth Drain; one brother, Millard Burton (Erma); sister-in-law, Peggy Burton; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Dorothy Light Henry.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:15 PM, Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Fairview United Methodist Church with Reverend J. Russell Taylor and Reverend Cindy Paxton officiating. Music will be provided by Joe Lane accompanied by Doug Bennett. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mark Shelton, Edward Drain, Matthew Lewis, Kary Gentry, Johnny Burton, Rodney Burton, Robert Burton, Bart Burton, Daryl McGrady, Roger McGrady, and Joe Carr. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews, friends, and church family.

The family wishes to send special thanks to Ethel’s personal caregivers: Teri Pierce, Tracy Jones, Jean Keys, Dorothy Allen, Vickie Manis and Regina Derrick. The family is very appreciative of the care she received from the Johnson City Medical Center Emergency Room and ICU Staff.

Memorial donations may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 878 Highway 81 N. Jonesborough, TN 37659.

