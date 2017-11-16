A native of Erwin, Lawrence was a son of the late Carl Lester and Mary Louise (Birchfield) Nelson. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy during World War II, receiving the Victory Medal. Mr. Nelson was a sales engineer for 23 years with Kirk & Blum, an Air Pollution Control company. Lawrence was a private pilot, loved the outdoors, was self-sufficient, enjoyed traveling, was a loving family man, and was well respected by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Mr. Nelson is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary V. Nelson, second wife, Billie Nelson and a son, Nathan Nelson.

Lawrence V. Nelson leaves behind to cherish his memory: Sons: George Nelson and wife, Joyce of Defiance, OH; William Nelson and wife, Kim of Monrovia, IN; Daughter: Cindy Kelly and spouse, Betsy of Erwin, TN; 5 Grandchildren: Jessica, Joshua, Valerie, Tony and Krista; 2 Great Grandchildren: Caroline and Brooklyn.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Lawrence V. Nelson in a funeral service to be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, 2017 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Bishop John Edwards will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 PM and will continue until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home on Saturday. A committal service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with military honors provided by Carter County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517

