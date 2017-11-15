William E. Downing II

Bill was born in Pasadena, CA on July 24, 1940 to Harold & Amalia Downing. Bill attended school & college in California.

Bill is survived by his wife Bunny Downing; son and daughter-in-law Bill and Kim Downing of Virginia Beach; son Mike Downing of La Puente, CA; daughter Melissa Schmidtberger of Las Vegas, NV, grandchildren Erika Downing, Tyler Schmidtberger, and Connor Downing, cousin Della Johnson, sister-in-law Linda Wirth, nephews Kevin and Chris Wirth, niece Carrie Odel.

Bill loved music. When he and Bunny were first married he had his own small band & played different venues in their area of California. Bill played the piano and was an accomplished accordion player. Bill became an outstanding salesman of school furniture for a company in Torrance, CA. Bill’s interests included NASCAR, sports cars, the LA Dodgers, and the Denver Broncos. Bill was a member of the Jonesborough Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed talking with all of his friends at church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 3:00 PM at the Jonesborough Presbyterian Church. Rev. Allen Huff officiating.

The family would like to thank Rev. Huff, Kathy Dameron, Carol Jernigan & members of the Jonesborough Presbyterian Church for their prayers and support.

In lieu of flowers the family would request that donations be given to the music department Jonesborough Presbyterian Church 128 W. Main Street Jonesborough TN 37659 or another charity of choice to honor Bill