Martha Gale Rambo Holden

She was born in Mountain City, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Earl Tipton & Ruth Reece Rambo.

Martha was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and Steed College. She was a secretary for Johnson City Insurance Company, (formerly Wofford Brothers), where she worked for State Representative James H. Quillen. She was executive secretary to two past presidents of Elizabethton Federal Savings and Loan Association in Elizabethton. She completed her working career as a secretary at the Carter County Court Clerk’s Office.

She was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church in Elizabethton. She loved the Lord and provided a listening ear to many friends and family members through the years, always ready to give encouragement and love.

Martha was a very community-oriented individual. She was a member of the Woman’s Civic Club for many years where she served in several capacities including past president. She was a volunteer with the American Heart Association and was a delegate to the State American Heart Association Annual Meeting.

In addition to her parents and brother James Samuel “Jim” Rambo, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bill Holden.

Those remaining to cherish Martha’s memory include: a daughter & son-in-law: Mikki & Rocky Crowe of Johnson City, a grandson: Weston Crowe of Johnson City, a sister: Earline Barron of Petaluma, California, a sister-in-law: Shirley Rambo of Elizabethton, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and beloved dog, Addie.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Delbert Storie officiating. Burial will follow the service. Music will be provided by Mr. Josh Smith. Active Pallbearers will be: Rocky Crowe, Weston Crowe, Jason Poteat, Jeff Renfrow, Richard Carter and Ryne Carter. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Steven Trivett, Douglas Trivett, David Ryan, Dr. Marc Bowen, Richard Fries, Matthew Bowen, Jonathan Bowen, Stephen Fries, Devon Carter, Jake Trivett, Kim Honeycutt and Spanky Honeycutt.

The family would like to express appreciation to all the wonderful people who assisted in the care of Martha. Care-givers include: Amedisys Hospice–especially Vanessa Fletcher, Sonya Astaneh, Karen Martin, Chaplain Ed Talley and all the great staff including Dr. Jeffrey Hopland and the hospice staff who cared for her in her final days; personal care-givers and C.N.A.’s-Jackie Jarrett, Shannon Frazier, Cheryl Frazier, Christine Humphrey and Heidi McClintock; and the caring staff at Hermitage Health Care in Elizabethton. A special thank you goes to Reverend Delbert and Mrs. Storie for the love they showed to Martha in her later years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 134, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37644.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the graveside service. Memories and condolences may be shared at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Holden family.