Leslie Callaway Nelson

She was a native of Erwin, Tenn. Leslie was a graduate of Unicoi County High School. She attended First Pentecostal Holiness Church, Erwin. She had formerly worked at Morrill Motors for 20 years and Walmart for seven years. Leslie was an animal lover, loved to listen to Thunderstorms, and loved her family.

Survivors include her husband: Jason Nelson. Three Children: Danielle Manley, Kimberly Nelson, Katlyn Nelson and Step-Daughter: Rachel Nelson. One Granddaughter: Evlee Manley. Her Parents: Jack & Brenda Callaway. Brother: Tim Callaway, Her Uncles: Rick Hollifield & wife Tina, David Hollifield, Richard Hollifield & wife Ruth Ann and Wayne Callaway of Texas. Two Aunts: Opal Tapp of Atlanta, Georgia and Rose Whitson. One special niece: Kacie Callaway. Her father & mother-in-law: Velma & Roy Nelson, her special friends: Samantha Lewis and Kay Lydia. Several nieces, nephews & cousins. Her Brothers-In-Law: Chris, Jeff & Nathan Nelson and wives.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Funeral Chapel, Elizabethton with Pastor Cass Horton officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will follow in the Fishery Cemetery, Erwin. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Nelson family.