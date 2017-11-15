Josephine Taylor

She was a native of North Carolina and was raised in GreeneCounty before moving to Johnson City. Mrs. Taylor was a daughter of the late M.A. Payne and Stella Payne. She was a member of Roan Hill Baptist Church and had attended Grandview Christian Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Taylor in 1986; a son, Rickey Lee Taylor; three brothers, Curtis, Lonzo and Ralph Payne; also two sisters, Pauline White and Sarah Barkley.

Survivors include her daughter, Terri Bruce and husband, Tim of Arlington, TN; a sister, Ruth Beaman of Kingsport; a granddaughter, Megan Long and husband, Russell of Peyton, Colorado; a great-grandson, Oscar Long; also several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Mrs. Taylor will be conducted at 11:30 AM Friday, November 17, 2017 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. David Foster officiating. The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City Friday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM then proceed to the cemetery for the service...

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by

Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245