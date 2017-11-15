Dr. Ardis Lorraine Nelson

Ardis was born Aug. 14, 1942, in Auburn, New York, to parents Hazel and Louis Nelson. She spent her 75 years on this Earth making her community and the world a better place. She lived peacefully and generously in all areas of her life, working tirelessly on behalf of others, especially the underrepresented and Hispanic populations.

She earned a bachelor's degree in French from Oberlin College, a master's in Spanish from Middlebury College in Madrid, and a doctorate in Hispanic literature from Indiana University. She taught for 13 years at Florida State University before moving to Johnson City in 1994 to accept a position as Chairperson in the then-Department of Foreign Languages. She spent 23 years of her life serving in various capacities at East Tennessee State University.

There, she initiated the creation of the Applied Spanish/Community Studies Minor, which revolutionized language-learning at ETSU by incorporating community-based and service-learning experiences for students. She founded ETSU’s Language and Culture Resource Center (LCRC), which provides a host of language-related services to students and community members.

Under her direction, the center organized the annual Corazón Latino Festival, Hispanic Student Day, the Migrant Student Leadership Conference, and the XCELL Mentor Program. In 1999 she co-founded what is now El Nuevo Tennessean, the region's first and only English-Spanish publication, through which Spanish students gained real-world experience in translating articles. She served as board member and secretary of the Tennessee Association of Professional Interpreters and Translators from 2007 to 2013, and was certified to interpret in healthcare settings and the courts. She co-founded Puertas Abiertas, a group of professionals dedicated to coordinating programs in the Spanish-speaking community.

Among her numerous awards, she was named "Notable Woman of ETSU" in 2010, and earned a faculty distinguished service award from the ETSU College of Arts and Sciences in 2002.

Her contributions to the world transcend her death. She was a champion for others, encouraging and making opportunities for all of those under her wing. She worked behind the scenes on behalf of students, friends, and colleagues. She served as “mother” and mentor for hundreds of students who grew to love and appreciate her gentle, altruistic soul. She was a world traveler, a lover of film and the arts, a food enthusiast, and an avid hiker.

Ardis is survived by her husband and partner of 45 years, Dr. Victor Marma of Johnson City, whom she adoringly addressed as “My Love;” her sister, Carol Tuynman and brother, Paul Nelson of Haines, Alaska; several nieces and nephews; and countless students who mourn her loss, yet aspire to reach the potential she saw in each of them.

May we all be blessed by our memories of such a truly beautiful person, both inside and out.

The family expresses gratitude to her healthcare workers and Dr. Coleen Smith.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2017 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery on the VA Campus.

Flowers may be sent (BEFORE Friday at noon) to: Morris Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E. Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family of Ardis Nelson via www.morrisbaker.com .

