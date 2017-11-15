David was born in Johnson City, TN on May 24, 1944, to the late Jack and Luella Adams.

David was of the Christian faith. He was a 1962 graduate of Jonesboro High School. He was the owner/operator of the Clean Car Center in Johnson City. He worked at the Pepsi Cola Bottling Plant in both Johnson City, TN, and also in Montgomery, AL, and he was also employed as an over the road truck driver for many years. When David wasn’t working, or spending time with his family, he loved nothing more than to go fishing.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his son, Bill Whaley.

Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Janice Colyer Whaley; a son David Whaley and his wife Jessie; a stepdaughter Lisa Martin (Dennis McInturff); and a stepson Scott Martin. He also left behind 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, in Gray, TN. Interment services will be beginning at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 17, 2017, at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, cemetery, with Pastor Eddie Fine officiating.

