Daniel John Lawicki

Mr. Lawicki was born in Toledo, OH to the late Daniel Lawicki, Sr. and Lee Balish. Mr. Lawicki was U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Survivors include: two brothers, Dennis E. Hubbell and Dave Lawicki and his wife Denise, of Rapid City, MI; one sister, Beth Lawicki-Rowlett and her husband Mark, of Johnson City, TN; four nieces and nephews, David Lawicki II and his wife Kimberly, of Beulah, MI, Staff Sergeant Steve P. Lawicki, US Air Force, of Phoenix, AZ, April Lawicki, of NJ, and Michele and Eli Dodge, of Kewadin, MI.

Private services will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Community Living and hospice for their excellent care. Memories and condolences may be shared with the Lawicki family via www.morrisbaker.com.

