Mrs. Betty Ann Price

Mrs. Price was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Eva Greenway. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter Price, a brother, Bobby Greenway and a sister, Annie Bennett.

Survivors include a brother, James Greenway, Johnson City; nephews, Chris Greenway (Lindsay), Jonesborough, Eddie Bennett and Steve Bennett, both of Washington County; niece, Natasha Greenway Brown; grandchildren, Marcus Greenway, Mason Greenway, Stenson Brown and Sabrina Brown; and a special friend, Jimmy Rahn, Chuckey.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Diveta Dialysis Center, Lisa Moore, her paramedics, Krissy Young, Heather & Adam Depew and Sheila Slemmons for their wonderful loving care and help during her care.

Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 4:00 pm Friday, November 17, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Rahn, John McGee Jr., Eddie Bennett, Jimmy Greer, Josh Bennett and Chip Toncray.

Condolences may be sent to the Price family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821