Ken Yarbrough

He was the son of Joseph and Charlotte Yarbrough. Ken was born on October 31st, 1962 in Highpoint, NC. He grew up in Bristol and received a Bachelors in business from ETSU. Ken lived 20 years in Myrtle Beach, SC and worked as a General Manager for K&W Cafeteria. He was carefree, a jokester, and loved his family and friends. He enjoyed volunteering and helping anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Sherry McKinney Yarbrough.

Survivors in addition to his parents include a daughter, Jessica and husband Trevor Knight (Gray, TN); son, Tyler Yarbrough (MI); brother, Keith Yarbrough and wife Sharen (CT); sister, Karen and husband Don Truluck (SC); grandson, Elisha Knight; other family includes, Karen McKinney, Mark and wife Jenny McKinney, Julie McKinney, Michael Green, Nicklous Green, and Mickey Mackley.

Family and friends are invited to fellowship together at Rock Heritage Baptist (4838 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, Tn) on Saturday November 25th from 2 to 3pm. A Celebration of Life will follow with Pastor Trevor Knight officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a suggested donation to Rock Heritage RU Recovery ministry is requested.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.