John Edward Little

A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Charles D. & Annie Clark Little. Mr. Little served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was an Electrician and Construction Worker. He loved to work in Wood and raise blueberries. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Carl, Richard and Robert Little who passed away October 9, 2017.

Survivors include Two Sisters: Charlsie Little, Elizabethton and Phyllis Little, Johnson City. Three Brothers: Glenn, Ronnie & Kenneth all of Elizabethton. Several nieces & nephews.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2017 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Vincent Krause officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Tuesday. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

