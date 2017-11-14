Jacqueline Suzette Brown

Jackie was a native of Johnson City, Tn. and the daughter of Boyce Young and the late Naneva Young. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband: Henry Brown, a son: Defadrus Hale, a brother: Rickey Brown, and a sister Myra Brown. Also preceded by one special niece Nikki Mills; and one special nephew Trey Alaman. She is survived by a son: Tyrone Young; a granddaughter Mikayla Young and one grandson: Tyeion Young; three sisters: Lavonya Smith (Paul) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sylvia Young of Arlington, Texas and Kathy Mills (Cecil) Greeneville; one brother: Gregory Brown, Gray : three nieces: Heather Gomez of Greeneville, Kate Tucker of Johnson City and Neosha Smith of Las Vegas Nevada ; three nephews Clay Mills of Nashville ; John Tucker of Johnson City and Paul Smith, Jr of Orem, Utah; four special great-nephews and one very special great-niece. Numerous cousins and friends. Jackie accepted Christ and attended Faith Miracle Sanctuary Christian Worship Center. She was very faithful and attended as long as her health would allow. She enjoyed working in her church and loved her church family.

The family extends much appreciation and thanks to Dr. Jay and his staff at the Regional Cancer Center, for everything they did for Jackie. Everyone was so kind and compassionate. We also want to thank Amedysis Hospice for their care. The family also expresses a very special thank you to nurses Lori and Mellisa who were there to answer any questions we might have, and were there whenever we called. We thank each and everyone for all they did for our sweet Jackie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Friday November 17, 2017 at the Birchette Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at the chapel prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Johnson City.

