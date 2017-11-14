Anna M. Beckett

A native of Greenville, TN, she is daughter of the late Harvey and Gladis Proffitt. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Beckett; and brothers, Donald, Ron, Sherman, and Harvey Proffitt.

Anna attended Harrison Christian Church and enjoyed riding the Net Trans Van and going to the Adult Day Center to be with her friends. She also loved her quilts that she hand stitched.

Those left to cherish her memory include: sons, Bill Beckett (Ruby) of Gray and Larry Beckett (Karen) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Matthew Beckett of San Antonio, TX, Jennifer Beckett of Chattanooga, TN, and Robin Beckett of Winchester, VA; brothers, Trula Morgan, Vernie Proffitt, R. B. Proffitt, Johnny Bill Proffitt, Jack Proffitt, all of Greenville, TN; sisters, Mary Turner of Clayton, GA and Barbara Courtney of Jonesborough, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends to share memories on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 11:00 AM until a celebration of Anna’s life beginning at 12:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City, TN with Pastor Brian Powell officiating. A graveside service will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens at 1:30 PM. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:20 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from friends and family.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Beckett family.