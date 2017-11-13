Timothy W. Garn passed away on Monday, November 6, 2017. He was the son of Sandra Metcalf and husband Willie of Jonesborough, TN and Larry Garn of Ashland, OH. Timothy was preceded in death by his sister, Toni Light; niece, Jessica Kelly; stepfather, Earl Fry; grandparents, William and Betty Hillis of Jeromesville, OH and Floyd and Dorothy Garn of Jeromesville, OH. Survivors include his daughter, Ashley Garn of Johnson City, TN; sisters, Kelly Freeman and husband Billy of Limestone, TN, Kim Peoples and husband Bill of Cummings, GA, Tracy Fry and Mike Smith of Gray, TN, Terri Miller of Ashland, OH, and Cheryl Cleland and husband Calvin of Ashland, OH; brothers, Jamie Fry of Fall Branch, TN, Bob Fry of Clyde Park, MT, Brian Fry and wife Teresa of Gray, TN, Wayne Mushett and wife Christa of New York, NY, and Mike Fry of Medford, OK; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at Fountain of Life Bible Church Fellowship Hall from 2-4 pm on Saturday, November 18, 2017, 118 Julie Ln. Johnson City, TN 37601