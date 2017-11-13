SFC Lester Wayne Lewis, (retired United States Army)

He was a son of the late William and Virginia “Dare” Peters Lewis and was born in Carter County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Lewis, two brothers, Mack Lewis, Billy Lewis and a sister, Wanda Calloway.

SFC Lewis was a retired veteran of the United States Army who served a tour of duty during the Korean Conflict and two tours in Vietnam. He was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver Star, Drivers and Mechanics Badge-W, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm, the Good Conduct Medal Clasp Silver 1 Loop and the Meritorious Service Medal.

He was a loving father and husband who was instantly loved by all who met him. He attended the Green Mountain Freewill Baptist Church. He was a race car enthusiast and he enjoyed spending time with his son drag racing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of fifty-six years, Shirley M. Hill Lewis, of the home; a son, David Lewis and his significant other, Betty Wiley, of Elizabethton; a daughter, Nancy Lyons and her husband, Jeff, of Elizabethton; a step-daughter, Debbie Jarrett, of Texas; five grandchildren, Jared Lyons, Josh Lewis, Haley Lewis, Crystal Hill-Meredith, Corey Willis; three great-grandchildren, Chad Hill, Jaden Lewis, Tanner Lewis; two sisters, Dolly Carver, Jean Buckles; two brothers, Joe Lewis and Eddie Lewis. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of SFC Lewis will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Rex Johnson and Rev. James Richardson officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday prior to the service and at the home at other times.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at 2:00 PM the Caldwell Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from his church family. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Milhorn, Doug Hardin, and Olan “Pie” Hardin. Military honor will be accorded by active members of the United States Army and the Carter County Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:45 PM on Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to express a special and heartfelt thank you to the various doctors and their staff members who helped SFC Lewis during his brief illness with cancer.

