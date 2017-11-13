Margaret “Frost” Hicks Walker

Mrs. Walker was born in Johnson City, TN, on September 30, 1943, to the late John and Birdie Tester Hicks.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband of 12yrs George A. Walker, 3 brothers; Grady Hicks, Denver Hicks, and James Hicks, 2 sisters; Gladys Hartzog and Shirley Winters.

Left to cherish her memory are her 3 daughters; Marie & husband Rod Bennett, Darlene Leadingham & husband Grey, Michelle Walker-Ingle & wife Cathy, a son Paul Walker, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a sister Pansey Percilla Dishman, brothers Hillard Hicks, and Kenneth Hicks & wife Shirley and several nieces and nephews. She loved her family with everything in her. She attended Oakland Avenue Baptist Church when she was able to and loved her gospel music and reading her Bible.

The family will receive friends at Snyders Memorial Gardens located at 5913 Kingsport Hwy. Gray, TN, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, funeral services will immediately follow beginning at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Roy Yelton, officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at the Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

The family would like to thank the Johnson City Medical Center nurses on 4300 and the Mountain States Hospice staff and nurses for treating her with respect and dignity

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Margaret “Frost” Walker by signing the online guest registry found on the funeral home’s website (www.snydersmemorialgardens.com ) .

Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home Gray, TN. is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Margaret Frost Walker.