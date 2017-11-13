I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith.

ELIZABETHTON - Harold Rondal Street, 77, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Robert Henry & Sally Wheeler Street. Harold was a 1958 graduate of Hampton High School. He served on the Varsity Basketball Team for four years, where he was an outstanding player. He served in the United States Army for four years. He was a retired employee of the Elizabethton Electric System after 35 years of service. He enjoyed hiking and basketball. Harold was a member of the Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Richard H. Street, a sister: Vera Lee Glover, his brothers-in-law: Larry Alderson, Wayne Jones , Dino Senesi, and Roger Colbaugh.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years: Sandra Colbaugh Street. Two Sons: Jason E. Street and wife Sherry, Johnson City and Chad R. Street of the home, a granddaughter: Tatum Alexus Street and a grandson: Jonathan Webb, two sisters; Joyce Senesi and Roberta Jones, Hampton. Two Sisters-in-law: Sue Alderson, Elizabethton and Lula Belle Street, Hampton, a brother-in-law: Dewey E. Colbaugh and wife Jennifer, Atlanta. Also a number of nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Brett Jones, Minister officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 12 Noon Wednesday, November 15, 2017 in the Blevins Cemetery. Music will be provided by Bobby McGee. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at funeral home at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday will be: Ryan Alderson, Joe Street, Shane Jones, Shawn Bright, Jonathan Webb, Phillip Peters, Gary Green and Thomas Tester. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Terry Peters, Chuck Hyder, Eddy Orr, Donnie Persinger, Dewey Colbaugh, Alex “Re d” Teglas, Terry Montgomery, Freddy Julian, Dino Senesi,Jr., Harold Chambers, former employees of the Elizabethton Electric System and members of the 1958 graduating class, Hampton High School. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, The Staff of Johnson City Medical Center, Dr. Shipley, Dr. Provance, his caregiver April Canter and the Staff of Hillview Health Center. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

