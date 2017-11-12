Mr. Scott Marshall Cunningham

He was a beloved husband, father, son, and brother and will be greatly missed by his family. He was a proud veteran of the US Army receiving his sharpshooter badge and service ribbon for his time of service. An avid outdoorsman and sports fan, Scott loved watching the ETSU football and basketball teams. Scott was an expert electrician holding a journeyman’s license and worked for Jacobs Contractors at Eastman Chemical Corporation until his illness. Of all the many things he loved, Scott loved spending time with his daughter and family the most.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank & Mary Lee Cunningham and Glenn & Iva Marshall.

Survivors in addition to his parents, include his wife, Rebecca Cunningham; daughter, Amanda Gail Cunningham; sisters, Laura Fleming (Chuck) and Kristin Stafford (Rhett); one brother, Steve Cunningham (Betsy); nephews and nieces, Chuck Fleming, Katy Fleming, William Fleming, Liz Stafford Watkins (Richmond), Austin Stafford, Caroline Stafford, Alex Cunningham and Jacob Cunningham.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, November 13, 2017 at Jonesborough United Methodist Church with Pastor Karen Lane and Pastor Jim Nipper officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to service.

Private interment services will be conducted Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Pallbearers will be his brother and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the Cunningham family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821