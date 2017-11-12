Leo was born in Elizabethton, TN, on March 20, 1960, to his mother Peggy Martin Meredith and his father Lloyd Leo Meredith, Sr. Leo followed in his father’s footsteps as a car salesman and a farmer.

Leo was a model husband and father. He is survived by his “brown-eyed girl” Janet McKinney Meredith, to whom he was married for almost 29 years, and their son Ethan Lloyd Meredith. Leo is also survived by his mother Peggy, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Floss and Arvel McKinney, his sister Vera Peters, his nephews Weston Peters, Jordan Peters, and David Dunning, his nieces Meredith Dunning and Cameron Peters, his great-nephews and great-nieces Oliver and Harper Dunning and Quinn and Mollie Peters, and his “little girl” Taylor Hoverman. He loved his many “forever cousins”: Jimmy, Julia, Timmy, Ann, Bill, Patti, Ray, Phil, Judi, and their families.

Leo loved everyone; he was a loving human. His entire life was built upon the loving relationships he made with every person he met. When Leo passed, his dear friend Gary Simerly strongly stood by his side. The family would like to also extend a very special thank you to Steve Burrough, Bill Taylor, Wes Frazier, Rick Lyons, Rick Nidiffer, Doug Wilson, Mike Hagie, Andrew McKeehan, Jarrod Ellis, Dustin Arnett, Gary Autry, Michael Harris, friends of Meredith Valley Cabins, fellow area car dealers, former employees of Carter County Ford, and so many more.

A celebration of life for Lloyd Leo Meredith, Jr. will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 13, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Mr. David Seibenaler, Mr. Clay Bailey and Mr. John H. Smith, officiating. A eulogy will be provided by his son, Mr. Ethan Meredith. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the

A private disposition will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Mr. Meredith and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. 423-542-2232, obituary line 523-543-4917.