Mary Louise Dellinger Kiser McKinnon

She was born December 8, 1925, to the late Fred Dellinger, Sr. and Mary Anderson “Maggie” Dellinger in Johnson City, Tenn.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. McKinnon was also preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel Hugh Kiser, Jr.; second husband, Dr. John Bertra McKinnon, Sr.; daughter, Elizabeth McKinnon; three brothers, Earl, Bill, and Fred, Jr.; and four sisters, Edna, Margaret, Betty, and Mildred.

She is survived by four sons, Ralph Rankin Kiser; Samuel Hugh Kiser, III and wife Debra; John Bertra McKinnon, III and wife Terry; and Mark McKinnon; daughter, Karen Stewart; two sisters, Pearl Nave and Charlotte Jensen; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Mrs. McKinnon, a 1944 graduate of Science Hill High School, and was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, Tenn. before moving to Abingdon, Va. in 2010.

A memorial service will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church, 105 S. Boone St., Johnson City, Tenn. 37604, on Friday, November 17, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 6:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

