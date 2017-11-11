Linda Jean Moody McCormack

Linda was a member of St John Neumann Catholic Church and was a former member of the choir and also other choirs in the area. She was born in Johnson City to the late Dr. Earl Harrell Moody and Rosalind Hyder Moody. She was reared and lived in Bluff City for many years. Linda is survived by her husband, George McCormack; children, Tracy Lynn McCormack of Knoxville, Michael George (Wendy) McCormack of Mt. Juliet.

A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St John Neumann Catholic Church with Father Michael Maples celebrant.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery, 2200 East Gov. John Sevier Highway.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St John Neumann Catholic Church, 633 St John Ct, Knoxville, TN 37934.

