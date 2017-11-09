Mr. Kelly R. White

Kelly was born in Johnson City, to Angela Hopson White Sheehan of Johnson City and Daniel R. White of Allardt, Tennessee. Kelly struggled bravely and mightily for many years dealing with mounting health issues. So, for Kelly, Timothy 4:7 is most appropriate; “I am already being poured out like a drink offering, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on the crown of righteousness is laid up for me, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day”. After a long and brave struggle, Kelly has been poured out and his day has finally come. Kelly is now, finally, without fear and pain and is resting peacefully in the arms of a loving and forgiving God.

Kelly attended Science Hill High School but graduated from York Institute High School in Jamestown, Tennessee in May, 1989. Kelly was a self-taught computer and information technologist. He worked in Information Technology technical and customer services for many years in Atlanta, GA; Jacksonville, FL; and Washington, D.C. He was working for Verizon Wireless in Elgin, IL when his disability finally caused his retirement in 2012.

Kelly was a kind, generous and loving person whose heart was too tender for this world. He was a loving and caring older brother that did all he could do for his family and his friends. He loved music, especially film scores, and movies. He was a good photographer which was the source of many Christmas presents to his family and friends. He enjoyed warm sunny days and loved watching the wildlife that came to the yard. He served as a group leader, counselor and mentor to others struggling with the same issues he fought so bravely for so long.

Kelly is survived by: his mother, Angie Sheehan and Step-father, Tim Sheehan of the home; his father, Daniel White and Step-mother, Susan White of Allardt; brother, Joseph White and his wife Laura and their children, John, Ben, Daniel, Nicky, Ryder and Hunter; brother, Gabriel White and his wife Heather; brother, I.J. White; sister, Emily Cook and husband Justin and their children, Connor, Naomi, Lyla, Maura and Ava; sister, Anna White and special friend Brockston Cooper; maternal grandmother, Marie Hopson; aunts, Carolyn McNeely and Billie Harrison; uncles, Jerry Hopson and wife, Tina, Barry Hopson, and Doug Hopson; great-aunts, Mary Shirley and husband Bud and Dorothy Ingram and husband Robert; many cousins. Kelly is also survived by very special friends, Mary Kay Bearden of Telford, TN; Julieta Nieves and a goddaughter, Isa of Schaumburg, IL; and Cindy Hendler of Elgin, IL.

Kelly was preceded in death by: his maternal grandfather, J.H. Hopson; paternal grandparents, David White and Eva Edwards; step grandparents, Gaston and Janet Garrett; uncles, D.L. White, and Bennie White (wife Marsha); and his aunt, Carol Harris.

The family of Kelly R. White will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM Saturday, November 11, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 PM Saturday with Rev. Kenneth Grindstaff officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph White, Gabriel White, I.J. White and Justin Cook.

Flowers are appropriate. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, the family requests that they be made to either the Johnson City Haven of Mercy or the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

