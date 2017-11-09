Hilda Kaye Turner Mitchell

She was a retired schoolteacher in the Johnson City, TN School System and a member of the Central Church of Christ in Johnson City, TN.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marion Turner, and grandparents, John L. and Alice Hall Turner.

Hilda is survived by her mother, Christine Turner of Harlan. Her husband, Jerry Mitchell of Johnson City, TN; her daughter, Chrissy (Daniel) Moore of Lexington, KY and her son, Blake Mitchell of Johnson City, TN. Six grandchildren, Kyleigh Mitchell, Abby Moore, Lily Moore, Daniel Moore, Brooklynn Moore and Emily Moore. Two sisters; Gayle Jurgens of Harlan and Robin (Mike) Howard of Harlan. One niece, Lisa (John) Lewis, Harlan and one nephew, Justin (Sarah) Howard, Harlan.

The family would like to give special thanks to Hilda's caregivers, Bea Hensley and Joy Nolan, for the compassion and care they provided. She loved you both dearly.

In addition, a special thanks to Bluegrass Hospice staff for wonderful care and comfort during this difficult time.

Visitation will be from 11AM until the funeral hour of Saturday.

Funeral services will be 1PM Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Tim Hall officiating.

Burial will follow funeral services at Resthaven Cemetery with Jared Sizemore, Benjamin Lewis, Justin Howard, Donnie Morrell, Daniel Moore and Johnnie Turner serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the 1970 Class of Smyrna High School of Smyrna Tennessee.

To the family of Mrs. Mitchell, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.