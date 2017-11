Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Harold; brother, Harold Manning Jr. and his wife, Tracie; niece, Sarah Cookenour and nephew, Aaron Manning.

It is the family’s wish to cremate and there will be no services at this time.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Manning family.