A native of Johnson City, TN she was the daughter of the late Charles Ted and Frances Edith Bullock Hughes. She had worked in Accounting for Kerr Amusement. She was a member of East River Park Christian Church and a member of the Eastern Star of Elizabethton. Carolyn was well traveled, loved to cook and enjoyed reading and sewing. She most enjoyed her family and pets.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Alton Kerr and a brother, Ed Hughes. Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Carroll Alton Kerr and wife Rene, Fredrick, MD; James Kerr and wife Traci, Elizabethton; a daughter, Cathy Kerr Kirkland and husband Jon, Elizabethton; grandchildren, Heather Kerr, Jacob Kerr, Allison Kerr, Arran Kerr, Daegan Kerr, Caeden Kerr, Kiarra Kerr, Lilliana Kirkland and Damon Kirland; great-grandchildren, Adrianna Hartsook and Fiona Kerr; a brother, Teddy Hughes, Florida; a sister, Ellen Hall, Texas; a sister-in-law, Brenda Hughes, Johnson City; John and Marilyn Kerr and Jim and Dee Kerr, all of Johnson City. Several nieces and nephews and special friends, Diane Hughes and Leona Ledford also survive.

A service to honor the life of Carolyn Jeraldine (Hughes) Kerr will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 11, 2017 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Mr. Lee Hunt and Mr. John Smith, ministers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 – 2:00 P.M. on Saturday prior to the service or at the residence of a son, James Kerr, 2207 Love Street, Elizabethton at other times.

Committal and entombment service will follow the funeral service in Happy Valley Memorial Park, Mausoleum of Peace. Active pallbearers will be Carroll Kerr, James Kerr. Arran Kerr, Daegan Kerr, Caeden Kerr and Jon Kirkland. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Hughes, Tony Hughes, Damon Kirkland, Mike Kerr, Bill Kerr, Mitch Kerr, Drew Kerr, Jim Kerr and John Kerr.

