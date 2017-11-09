Albert Humphrey

A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Clyde & Grace Campbell Humphrey. He honorably served in the Navy in 1945 at the age of 15 and a few years later served in the United States Air Force. He was a retired employee of North American Rayon Corporation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Grace Wright Humphrey, a brother: Hubert Humphrey, a half-brother: David Humphrey and a half-sister: Cynthia Humphrey. Albert loved fishing and camping.

Survivors include: Two Sons: Ted & Keith Humphrey of North Carolina, A Daughter: Teresa Humphrey Ornduff & husband Dennis, Elizabethton. A Sister: Adrene Tidrick of Florida, Two Half-Sisters: Manzanita Humphrey and Naomi Reedy. His Grandchildren: Brian Smith, Tyler Humphrey and Jamie Humphrey. Special Kids: Triston Ray, Ireland & Angie Winchester, several nieces & nephews and his little dog whom he loved, Sally.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 12, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to a Veterans Charity of your choosing. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:55 p.m. Sunday. His wishes were that there will be no funeral service and he will be cremated. Anyone wishing to pay their respects is welcome to drop by his daughter’s home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

