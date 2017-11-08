She held a Bachelor's of Applied Science from Clinchfield Community College.

Millie was a social worker with Upper East Tennessee Child Development Agency for a number of years.

She was a social butterfly, who loved to talk to anybody who would listen. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach and appreciating antique cars.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents, William Robert and Rhoda Mae Cross.

Survivors include: her husband, John Wainscott I, of the home; two daughters, Julie Anderson and Ashley Milberger; one son, John Wainscott II; one sister, Lisa Cross; four brothers, William Robert Cross, Jr., Johnny Cross, Danny Cross, and James Cross; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family of Millie Wainscott will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, November 10, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 12:00 PM at Sunrise Cemetery in Bluff City. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Please meet at the cemetery by 11:45 AM for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Millie's family.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Wainscott family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Smith family. (423) 282-1521