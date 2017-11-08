Richard Fleenor

A native of Johnson City, he was a son of the late Theodore and Gladys Fleenor. Mr. Fleenor was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. He was a good Christian man who loved his Lord and his family.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Fleenor was preceded in death by his son, Larry Allan Fleenor; two sisters, Barbara Bradford and Kathleen Hill.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Patsy Fleenor, of Johnson City; Son, Gary Fleenor and wife Sharron, Johnson City; Grandchildren, Dr. Jason Fleenor and wife Laynee, Patrick Fleenor and wife Lisa, and Katie Fleenor; Five great grandchildren also survive.

The graveside service from Mr. Fleenor will be conducted at 2:30 P.M. Friday, November 10, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 2:00 P.M. Friday. Friends may come by the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 to pay their respects and register their presence. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Fleenor family. (423) 928-6111