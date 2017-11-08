Mr. Tommy Lee Briggs

Mr. Briggs grew up in the Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working on vehicles, fishing and loved special time with his grandson.

Tommy was a native of Washington County and the son of the late Dorsey and Leila Briggs. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Briggs, sister, Julie Graham, nephew, Daniel Richardson and a brother-in-law, Robert Matherly.

Left to cherish his memories are son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Courtney Briggs; daughter, Lyndsey Briggs; grandson, Tyler Cole Briggs; sisters, Tammy Denton (Danny), Doris Matherly (Gary) and Lorrine Miner; brother-in-law, Donald Graham; extended family and very special friend, Rachel Turner; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family would like to say a special thanks to all his doctors, Dr. Merrick and Johnson City Medical Center, for all that they have done for Tommy over the years.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, November 10, 2017 at Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Otis Banks officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Bumpass Cove Cemetery. The family request friends meet at Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church at 10:30 am Saturday morning to go in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Arthur Casey, Kevin Denton, Kenneth Lee Silvers, Donny Francis, Rodney Poore, Jimmy Ferguson, Henry Cole, Mike McCurry and Danny Denton. Honorary pallbearer Lynn Fowler.

Condolences may be sent to the Briggs family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821