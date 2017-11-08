Mr. Mark Peterson

He was a native of Sturgis, South Dakota, the son of Gladys Hansell Peterson, Montana and the late Harvey Peterson.

Mr. Peterson attended Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church.

He was a United States Army Veteran. He was an Alderman in Oliver Springs, TN. He was a Mason.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Phyllis Harman Peterson, Jonesborough; son, Mark Peterson Jr. (Linda), Coalfield, TN; daughter, Shanna Peterson Jones (Dennis), Dunkirk, IN; step sons, Colby Cunningham (Krisi), Abington, VA and Eric Cunningham (Stacy), Tazewell, VA; nine grandchildren; one brother, Carl Peterson Sr. (Judy), Rapid City, SD; one sister, Marilynn Aasheim, Montana; and several nephews and nieces.

Celebration of life services will be conducted 6:00 pm Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Perry Cleek officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 pm Thursday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 1:00 pm Friday, November 10, 2017 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Oak Ridge, TN.

Pallbearers will be Mark Peterson, Jr, Colby Cunningham, Eric Cunningham, Sam Hite, Roy Cowal and Kurt Meeheim. Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Jones and Charles Krouse.

Condolences may be sent to the Peterson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821