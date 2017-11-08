Mary Ruth Blankenship

She was born and raised in Erwin, Tennessee. She spent her adult life in Northwest Indiana. Mary retired from Gary Community School Corporation.

Surviving are her children, Sandra K. Hauswirth, Cynthia Sue Sloan, Thomas Hubert Blankenship III, and Elizabeth Ann Ralph; grandchildren, Alan Dean Hauswirth, Matt and Josh Sloan, and Donnie Ralph; and great grandchildren, Dean, Derek, Ryan, Audrina, and Lillian, also family and friends in the Erwin, Tennessee area. Preceding her death were her parents; Burl and Venia Hensley; and her brothers; Tobias and Phillip Hensley.

Service and burial celebrating Mary’s life was conducted on November 1, 2017 at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, Indiana. Pastor Brian Baughman gave a moving eulogy to the family and friends.