Harry Levi “Hodgie” Callahan, Jr.

He was a native of Greeneville, son of the late Harry Levi Callahan, Sr. and Betty Coleman Callahan.

Harry was a steel rigger.

He was of Baptist faith.

In addition to his father, a sister, Mary Callahan preceded him in death.

Survivors including his mother, a daughter, Ashley Marie Taylor of Greeneville; two sons, Christian and Trey Callahan both of Chucky; two sisters, Jeannie Tipton and Margaret Laster; three granddaughters, Zoey and Kennedy Callahan and Annabel Taylor; two step-sons, Joshua Weatherly and Brandon Callahan.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 10, 2017 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 pm in the Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery at Chucky. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Memories and condolences may be shared via: www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Callahan family. (423) 282-1521