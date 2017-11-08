Evelyn Rowena Madison Dickson (aka “Honey”)

A native of Bluff City, TN, Mrs. Dickson was the eldest and only daughter of the late Grant Lee and Leona Delaney Madison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred V. Dickson and her brother Grant Lee Madison, Jr.

Mrs. Dickson was a 1995 graduate of East Tennessee State University and held many positions throughout her career. She was Billing Supervisor for the Town of Jonesborough Water Department, Director of the Homemaker for the First Tennessee Human Resource Agency, and she was a receptionist for the Northeast TN Career Center.

Most important to Mrs. Dickson was her salvation in Jesus Christ. She was a member of Grace Temple Eternal Life Center and was regarded as a fervent prayer warrior. Known as “Sister Dickson” she was respected for her candor and her stalwart belief in the omnipotence, omniscience, and omnipresence of God.

Cherishing her memory are the following family: Kimberly R. Madison of Atlanta, GA; Thomas (Katherine) Madison of Johnson City, TN, Adam Dickson of Jonesborough, TN; two brothers Lawrence and Mark (Carrie) Madison of Bluff City, TN, three grandchildren, one highly loved great-grandchild, one niece, and one nephew, one great niece and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held at Grace Temple Eternal Life Center on Saturday November 11, 2017 at 12:00pm. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 12:00pm at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Union Grove/New Victory Cemetery in Jonesborough, TN

Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013. www.birchettemortuary.com