Beatrice S. Caldwell

She was a native of Unicoi County and was a daughter of the late Robert and Viola Woodby Sneyd. Mrs. Caldwell was a faithful member of Maranatha Tabernacle. She had worked for Superior Wheels for several years. Bea was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr.; she loved her family and church family and the Oasis Senior Group. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters, Bonnie Hyder, Betty Smith and Betsy Morton; also three brothers, Robert Sneyd Jr., Buddy Ray Sneyd and Bradley Sneyd.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Tommy G. Caldwell of the home; a daughter, Crystal Collins of Unicoi; a son, Tommy G. Caldwell Jr. and wife, Jamie of Blountville; a sister. Barbara Anderson and husband, Jerry of Johnson City; three grandchildren, Hayden Collins, Eli Fletcher Caldwell and Josey Houser; and aunt, Bessie Hill; special nieces and nephews, Ray Smith, Karen Smith, Doug Hyder, Richard Morton, Carolyn Lyons, Lisa Bennett, and Jason Caldwell; a special cousin, Judy Street. Also several other special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Mrs. Caldwell will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, November 9, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor E.L. Wheeler officiating. Special music will be provided by Queenie Wheeler. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Maranatha Tabernacle Building Fund, 122 Timberidge Road, Erwin, TN 37650.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com .

Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.