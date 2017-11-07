Wade Franklin Collette

Growing up on the family farm and attending Grandview School, he was active in 4-H. He attended Boys State and exhibited his registered Jersey cattle at local and regional fairs. He graduated from Chuckey High School.

After school, Wade worked on the farm and traded cattle and horses. He also worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture ASCS Office in Greene County, Wade also worked for Dairy Herd Improvement Association testing milk at many dairy farms in Greene County. He saw one of the first cows in Greene County to give over 100 pounds of milk a day.

Wade was an Army Veteran stationed in Washington as a radar specialist. Wade worked for the U.S. Postal Service 30+ years as a rural carrier at the Chuckey Post Office. He served the community he grew up in where he saw the Chuckey office grow from 2 routes to 9 when he retired. Wade did not slow down when he retired. He became a fixture at the stockyard every Saturday, buying and trading cattle. He could tell you within 10lbs. how much they weighed. He had a love of antique tractors, going all over TN, VA, and NC. His favorite was the John Deere 430 that his dad bought and the second tractor they bought.

He was a member of the Greene County Antique Association and ETN Antique Tractors Association serving in various roles. He was a life-long member of Pleasant Vale Cumberland Presbyterian Church. When no longer able to drive, he enjoyed riding his utility vehicle to check the cows and finding various jobs to be completed-right now!

He also enjoyed going to the fair and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren show their cattle. One of his favorite past times was whittling.

He is survived by: children: Dale (Linda Kay) Collette, Nedra Armstrong (Tim), Kevin (Amy) Collette; 6 grandchildren: Scott Armstrong, Brandy McAmis (Casey), Rachel Ricker, (Dusty), Becca Collette (Josh Wilhoit), Mary Beth Collette, Callie Collette; 2 great grandchildren: Tatum Nicollette McAmis, Emma Helen Ricker; sister: Mary Waddell of Greeneville, SC; special caregiver of 5 years: Kathie Phillips; special thanks to Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice and additional caregivers Naomi Long, and Mitzi Gass.

He is preceded in death by wife Mary Lou Leib Collette in 1995 after 39 years of marriage.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7PM at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Afton. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 PM, with the Rev. Ronnie Duncan officiating. Military honors will be held during the funeral service. Interment will be on Thursday at 11AM in Pleasant Vale cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15AM on Thursday to go in precession to the cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.