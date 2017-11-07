Vickie Elizabeth Rasar

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Rasar. She was a graduate of ETSU and pursued a career as an educator. She was a well-loved and respected teacher at Jonesborough Middle School for almost 40 years. She was an active member and Sunday School teacher at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Pamela Rasar Hyder (and her husband, Frank Hyder, Sr.) and Debbie Rasar Dotson; her grandchildren, Dalton, Savana and Malia Hines.

A memorial service to honor her life will be held on Wednesday, November 8th, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City at 7:30 pm. The family will greet and receive friends at the church from 7:00 pm until the time of service.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.mtnempirecbs.com . Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite 3, Jonesborough, TN 37659, 423-547-0379, is honored to serve the Rasar family.