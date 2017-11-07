Roy Lee Spores, Jr.

On Thursday, November 2, 2017, Roy met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, as his wife was singing to him “Victory in Jesus”. He served in the US Army from 1972 to 1989, at which time he received a full medical discharge, with honors, at Fort Wainwright, AK. He was a Headquarters Platoon Sergeant and Communications Chief and retired as an E-6. He served 2 tours in Korea, Germany, Ft. Benning, GA, Colorado, and Alaska.

He was born in Brunswick, GA in 1955. His parents were Roy Lee Spores, Sr. and Faye Hayes Spores (deceased). His siblings were Randy Spores and Julie Spores who currently live in Brunswick, GA.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Phillips Spores of Garner, NC. A daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Matt Herkstroeter and 2 grandchildren Alexis and Dylan Herkstroeter of Fairbanks, AK.

A son and wife, Roy Lee Spores, III and Rebecca and 3 grandchildren, Azyia, Roy Lee Spores, IV, and Serenity Spores, El Paso, TX. A daughter Elizabeth Bolton and grandson Zeke Bolton of Garner, NC. A step-daughter, Anna Whaley and grand-daughter, Maya Barnes of Raleigh, NC. A step-daughter and son-in-law Amanda and Troy Adams and 3 grandchildren, Amilya, Grayson, and Zayne Adams of Raleigh, NC.

Roy was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC. Even though his military injuries caused him to be in constant pain, he was faithful in attendance, support and love of his pastor and church family. Roy will be greatly missed as his deep love for the Lord was a strong encouragement to his family, grandchildren, and all who knew him. He was a prayer warrior and spent much time with his heavenly Father.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, following the morning service on Sunday, November 5, 2017. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 12:00 noon, Happy Valley Memorial Park Chapel, Elizabethton, TN. A full memorial service with full military honors will be held at Hamilton Acres Baptist Church, on Saturday, November 11, 2017 in Fairbanks, AK. It will be followed by a potluck meal. After his medical discharge from the Army at Fort Wain Wright, Fairbanks, AK in 1989, he loved the hunting and fishing so much that he continued to live there until October 2003 when he married his wife, Sharon and moved to Johnson City, TN. They moved to Garner, NC in 2006 to be near family.

