Robert “Bob” Maxwell Runion

Born in Unicoi County, TN, he was the son of the late William Bert and Lilly Lora Abigail Farnor Runion. He attended schools in Unicoi and Mitchell County, North Carolina. He was proud of his service in the US Army, where he served as an Engineer. He served in the US and helped build runways in Japan and England. At the time of his honorable discharge, he had earned the rank of E4.

Bob was a member and elder of Vians Valley Presbyterian Church and a member of the Bakersville Masonic Lodge No. 357 for over 50 years. He served in leadership as the Worshipful Master and served as DDGP and Past Patron of the Bakersville Order of the Eastern Star. He was also a member of the Bakersville Lions Club and worked closely with the North Carolina Rhodendron Festival during its early years.

He married the love of his life, Helen Bowditch Runion and they lived in Pennsylvania for two years before returning to Mitchell County to own and operate Bowditch Orchard near Bakersville. He was also the owner/operator of a waste management company for many years. Bob loved Mitchell County and served as a County Commissioner for two terms, 1988-96, and was elected Vice Chair and Chairman of the Board. He also served on the County Social Services Board and Senior Citizens Board of Directors and assisted with the construction of the current building in Ledger.

Bob was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents; sisters Clara R. Hensley and Rebecca R. McCrae; brothers, Luke, Bill and his wife, Lora, and J.B; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Surviving are his five children, Sharon Runion Rowland (Steve) of Raleigh; Mary Pyatte (Gary) of Bakersville; Ruth Cline (Bill) of Denver, NC, Maxine Runion of Matthews; and Rose McDaniel (Tim) of Thomasville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kristy Blanton (Jason), Jennifer Cook (Josh), and Elizabeth Payne (Neil) all of Bakersville, Casey Cline of Charlotte; Brather Cline of Morehead City; Andrew Rowland and his fiancé Katlyn Selbee of Greenville, NC; Ben Rowland of 29 Palms, CA; and Timothy McDaniel of Thomasville; and his great-grandchildren, Abby, Emma, Jace, Keller, Evan and Landon.

He is also survived by his sister Betsy Runion Harris (Sanford) of Rocky Mount, his brother Charles Runion of Spruce Pine, and sister-in-law Ruby Runion Kelley of Lakeland, FL; 17 nieces and nephews, many cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 9, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Henline – Hughes Funeral Home in Bakersville. At other times, the family will be at the Runion residence, 1085 NC Highway 80.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Vians Valley Presbyterian Church at NC Highway 80 (Mine Creek Rd.) with the Rev. Neil Payne, Rev. Jacob Willis, and Rev. William Whiteside officiating. Burial services will be held at the Bakersville Memorial Cemetery with graveside rites performed by Bakersville Masonic Lodge # 357 AF&AM and Military Funeral Honors will be presented by Sgt E.L. Randolph Chapter 57 DAV.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Vians Valley Presbyterian Church, PO Box 202, Bakersville, NC 28705 or Hospice of Yancey County, 856 Georges Fork Road, Burnsville, NC 28714.

The family would like to thank his caregivers Faye Freeman; the Hospice of Yancey County including his nurse, Anita Willis, and his caregivers; Brian Center and its nursing and rehabilitation staff; Carolina Home Health Nursing Staff, especially Mandy Street; and his many friends and neighbors.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Runion family.