Mrs. Loretta “Penny” Garst

Mrs. Garst was a native of Washington County and the daughter of the late Shelby and Dorothy Privette Henley. She was also preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Thomas “Tommy” Garst, brother Raymond Henley and a sister Nancy Powell.

She enjoyed fishing, sewing and time with her family.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Martin & Janet Garst and Eddie & Sherry Garst: daughter and son-in-law, Donna & Rob Honeycutt; grandchildren, Amy Barnett (Jason), Dale Garst (Deanna), T.J. Riddle, Jacob Riddle; step-grandchildren, Patrick Dykes, Marisa Dykes, Heather Honeycutt and Cam Honeycutt; great-grandchildren, Austin Silvers and Hailey Barnett; sisters and brothers, Lois Garst (Dennis), Viola McKinney (Richard), Richard Henley (Mable) and Rita Smith (Johnny); and several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dennis & Lois Garst, family and friends, and Smokey Mountain Hospice for their wonderful care.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John H. Moore officiating. Interment services will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Anyone wishing to drive their “old” cars in the procession to the cemetery please feel welcome too.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Michael Thomas and mike Doyle.

Condolences may be sent to the Garst family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821