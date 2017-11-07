Jerline Glover Kyte

A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late William “Bill” and Rosa Hurley Glover. She took great joy from the simple things in life and took great pride in her three boys. She also loved art, plants and flowers as well as cooking for her family. Jerline was a member of the Lynn Valley Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son David Kyte, USMC.

She is survived by her sons: Randy Kyte and Keith (Penny) Kyte all of Elizabethton. One Brother: Raymond “Bud” Glover, Johnson City; One Sister: Nyoka Glover Woods, Elizabethton. One Aunt: Addie Blevins, Elizabethton, her former husband: Shirrell Kyte, Elizabethton and special brother-in-law: Jack Kyte, Elizabethton, Two grandchildren: Jennifer Cole and Jamie Baggett all of Elizabethton. Four Great Grandchildren: Eli Baggett, Easton Baggett, Dylan Cole and Emilee Cole all of Elizabethton and many cousins and friends.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 9, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Joshua Baggett. Interment will be in the Garland Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be: Brad Shepard, David Cole, Joshua Baggett, Greg Hurley, John Rainbolt and Ray Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Leonard Lewis, Jack Kyte, Wade Woods and all the residents of Franklin Place. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

