Frank R. Sells, Sr.

Frank is survived by his wife, Patricia Jean Walsh Sells; children, Frank R. Sells II and wife Rose, Leslie Wright Sells, and Ashley Walters Parish and husband Sgt. Josh Parish; his sister, Carolyn Sells Berrong; his grandchildren, Shelby Louise Russell, Evan Hensley Russell, Hayden Sells Russell, Anna Wilson Sells, Allison Junette Parish, Addie and Mike Norton, and Amy and Charlie Bell; and his great-grandchildren, Lexi Norton and LulaMae, Jayce, Evelyn, and Job Bell. He is preceded in death by his brothers William Samuel Sells, George DuBose Sells, and Warner McElroy Sells, and his grandson, Richardson Sells.

Frank was born on March, 18, 1940 in Johnson City, TN, to Louise DuBose and William Samuel Sells Sr. He graduated from Presbyterian College, Clinton, SC, and held a Master of Divinity, and Doctor of Ministry from Columbia Theological Seminary, Decatur, GA.

He served as Pastor for 1st Presbyterian Church, LaFollette, TN (1965-1969), and was Stated Supply for Jellico Presbyterian Church, Jellico, TN; Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, Athens, TN (1969-1977), and was Stated Supply First Presbyterian Church, Etowah, TN; 1st Presbyterian Church, Beaufort, SC (1977-1987); Eastminster Presbyterian, Knoxville, TN (1987-1993) and was Stated Supply for Caledonia Presbyterian Church, Knoxville, TN; and was founding pastor of Lowcountry Presbyterian Church, Bluffton, SC (1993-2000); and Estill Presbyterian Church, Estill, SC (2000-2015). Following retirement, he served Sea Island Presbyterian Church, Beaufort, SC, as a church visitor to four assisted living homes, and preached twice a month at First Presbyterian Church, Hardeeville, SC.

Frank loved the Lord. He was committed to the Word of Jesus Christ, his family, friends and congregations, and the great game of golf.

The Celebration of Life will be Thursday, November 9, at 2pm at Sea Island Presbyterian Church, 81 Lady’s Island Dr., Beaufort, SC, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Help of Beaufort, 1910 Baggett St., Beaufort, SC 29901.

Frank requested to be cremated, and for a plaque to be placed in the Sells family plot at Oak Hill Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.

