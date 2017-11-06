Rev. Lynn Gale Lyon

Rev. Lyon served as Pastor of nine churches in his 60 years of ministry. His home church was Roan Hill Baptist Church of Johnson City and his first pastorate was the First Baptist Church of Flag Pond, TN (1963-64). He went on to serve at the Little Mountain Baptist Church in Roan Mountain, TN (1965-68), where he also helped found the Roan Park Baptist Church. He then served Trinity Baptist Church in Bedford, VA (1968-74), Euclid Avenue Baptist Church (1974-80), Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Ridge (1980-85), Calvary Baptist Church, Heiskell (1986-1990), and Park Lane Baptist Church, Knoxville (1992-1999). He Co-Pastored the Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church, which was a merger of Euclid Avenue & Park Lane, with his son, Leland until 2008, where he was named Pastor Emeritus. He also served as the Co-Coordinator of Chaplains for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, where two of his sons and a granddaughter served as officers. He served the department from 1994 until his retirement in 2010, and was awarded the honor of Chaplain of the Year by the National Sherriff's Association in 2005. He loved police officers, his fellow chaplains, and especially, the men and women of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Virginia Ruth Fagan Lyon, youngest son, Lynn Keith Lyon, brother and sister-in-law, Leland and Kathy Lyon, and parents Lee and Lucille Lyon of Johnson City, TN. He is survived by son, Bernie (Wendy), Leland (Janet), both of Knoxville, and Anthony of Sarasota, FL, brothers and sister-in-law; Dana (Georgia), Kenneth (Donna), Steve (Jane), all of Johnson City, and Bobby (Sherry) of Tracy, CA, sister-in-law, Donna Ford of Unicoi, TN, grandchildren Taylor Lyon of Berkley, CA, James Lyon, Janice Hill, John Lyon, Lacy Lyon, and Joy Lyon, all of Knoxville, four great-grandchildren; Jayden & Jayvion Hill, and Tyler & Adrienne Lyon, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.The family is grateful to the many kind people at NHC, Fort Sanders who cared for him during these past two years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church.

The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 at Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church, 400 East Beaver Creek Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., will funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Leland Lyon will be officiating. Family and friends will leave in procession from Mynatt’s Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel on Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. interment service at Trentville Cemetery, Strawberry Plains Pike. Darrell Leach, James Hammond, Ed Rose, Tony Strickland, Tom Spangler, and Keith A. Lyon will serve as pallbearers. The Deacons of Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church, Carl Cluesman, Jack Cockrum, Bill Douglas, Billy Douglas, Glen Helton Sr., J.T. Morgan, Gene Summers, and the Chaplains Corp of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will serve as honorary pallbearers.

