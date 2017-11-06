Mr. James M. Cheek, Jr.

Mr. Cheek was born in Rose Hill, VA and son of the late John Morgan & Catherine Martin Cheek. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Zelma Cheek, two sisters, Betty Lemons (Buford) and Mazil Cheek and a brother-in-law, R.C. Wilder.

He was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Mr. Cheek enjoyed fishing, baseball and farming.

Survivors include two sons, Rick & Bridget Cheek, Johnson City and Randy & Suzanne Cheek, Mohawk, TN; daughter-in-law, Debbie Cheek; brothers and sisters, Virginia Wilder, Lou Ella Ray (Roy), Bennie Lou Gibson (Everett) and Jimmy Cheek (Patricia), grandchildren, Richie Cheek (Rikki), Nichole Solomon (Jon), Shawn Cheek, Charleston Cheek; Jordan Cheek (Savannah), Emily Cheek, Casey McAmis (Brandy), Holly Denton ( Brian), Taylor McAmis( Colleen), Macie Heck, Addison Heck, Luke Heck and Lori Ricker; sister-in-law, Goldie Williamson; and several great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister David Clark officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Thursday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Richie Cheek, Tanner Cheek, Jon Solomon, Jordan Cheek, Taylor McAmis, Luke Heck, Bobby Vereeke and Casey McAmis.

Condolences may be sent to the Cheek family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821