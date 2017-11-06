Master Sergeant James Andrew Whaley, US Army (Ret.)

James was born in Butler, Tennessee to the late David Clifford Whaley and Rosa Lee Lunceford Whaley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Jeanette Deloach Whaley; and his brother, Jerry Wayne Whaley.

James was a graduate of Hampton High School, where he had played football and basketball. He was a United States Army veteran of 22 years, during which he did two tours in the Korean War and three tours in the Vietnam War. James was a Green Beret and spent over 16 years overseas on duty. James received several awards during his service time including, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Campaign Stars, RVN Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Army Commendation Medal 3D OLC, RVN Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), 4 Overseas Service Bars, Aircraft Crewman Badge, Senior Aircraft Crewman Badge, Good Conduct Medal 6th Award, Master Aircraft Crewman Badge, and the Meritorious Service Medal. He was known affectionately by his VA co-workers as the “popcorn man.” James attended Long Hollow Baptist Church and was a member of the DAV, the Shriners, and was a Mason. He was very proud of his military service and truly loved being a servant to his country and his community, he also loved his church and his church family and enjoyed fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his fiancé, whom he loved dearly and would have married in January 2018, Lavonia Potter Austin, of the home; three sisters, Dorothy Deaton, of Elizabethton and Edith Brown Watson and Mary Stout, both of Indianapolis, Indiana. James is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and Lavonia’s great niece, Emma, who he called “sweet pea.”

A service to honor and celebrate the life of Master Sergeant James Andrew Whaley will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Ray Stockton and Rev. Ray Green, officiating. Music will be under the direction of Sounds of Victory and Margaret Calderon.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton; or at the residence at other times.

The funeral service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Full military honors will be accorded by the United States Army and the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Kent, Jonathan Kent, Dexter Lunceford, Dean Lunceford, Bearl Campbell and Bob Trivette. Honorary pallbearers will be George Lambert, Bob Dixon, Howard Rainbolt, Louis “Dick” Ward, Mike Cumbow, Chris Flannery, Vernon Vines, Junior Ingram, Terry Montgomery, Larry Hill, his fishing friend, Elroy, and all his fellow co-workers from the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.

