Jewel Dean White Vines

Mrs. White was born Friday, May 26, 1933 at Cobb’s Creek in Old Butler to the late William Bill & Callie Caldonia Matherly White. She was the last member of her family. Jewel Dean attended Cobb’s Creek School. She was a member of Cobbs Creek Baptist Church since age 12. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years: Ray E. Vines who passed away November 3, 1987 and a son Steve “Beater” Vines on October 29, 1996.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter: Betty Vines McNeil and a son-in-law that she loved as her own son, Steve. A Son: Ray “June” Vines of Hampton. One Granddaughter: Rebecca “Becky” Neugent, Johnson City, One Grandson: Brandon Vines, Gary, One Great Grandson: Jacob Davis of Kingsport. A very special friend: Jack Guire of Johnson City. A special sister-in-law: Selma Vines, Hampton, Her first cousin: Eva Johnson. Also a special friend: Michelle Vanover.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Harvey White officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2017 in Butler Memorial Cemetery. Music will be provided by the Butler Baptist Church Choir and Cobbs Creek Baptist Church Choir. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Butler Fire Department and the Johnson County Rescue Squad. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Butler Fire Department. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Wednesday to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Vines family